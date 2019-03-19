Downriver Genealogical Society Library and Newspaper Digitization Project Moves to a New Facility

The Downriver Genealogical Society Library and Newspaper Digitization Project has begun moving its artifacts and records to its new home in Flat Rock with a grand opening planned April 30. The society is moving from Taylor where it had stayed for 10 years, said Sherry Huntington, president of the society.

The genealogical society collects documents, newspapers, yearbooks, cemetery compilations and books regarding local history from 18 communities in Southeast Michigan, including the communities of Brownstown Township, Flat Rock, Gibraltar, Huron Township, Rockwood, South Rockwood, Trenton and Woodhaven.

Details may be found in an article by Dean Cousino in the Monroe News web site at: http://bit.ly/2TMCUBU. The Downriver Genealogical Society’s web site may be found at: https://downrivergenealogy.org.