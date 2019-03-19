Press Release: Bode Forensic Genealogy Service (FGS)

The following announcement was written by the Bode Forensic Genealogy Service:

Bode Technology’s Forensic Genealogy Service, an offering to law enforcement investigators and crime laboratories, combines advanced DNA testing and genealogy to develop ancestral relationships between samples and deliver leads.

The FGS program is a logical expansion of its service offerings to support the law enforcement community. By incorporating Bode’s accredited forensic laboratory, accredited clinical testing laboratories, and board certified and experienced genealogists, Bode has developed a high-quality, turn-key solution for our clients from sample submission through confirmation testing.

For more than 20 years, Bode has provided forensic DNA testing services for clients across the world to identify perpetrators of crimes, identify the missing and exonerate the innocent. The results are entered into the national DNA database and investigative leads are developed from the matches within the database, however not all samples result in matches.

Bode provides forensic accredited DNA services for sample handling, extraction and confirmation testing. Bode has partnered with an accredited laboratory for SNP testing and board certified and experienced genealogists to perform the genealogy research.