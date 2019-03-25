Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

(+) Leave Your Existing Genealogy Program Behind and Look to the Future

How to Find Some of the More Obscure Collections of Genealogy Records

Is That Book Still Under Copyright?

TheGenealogist Announces Map Explorer

Downriver Genealogical Society Library and Newspaper Digitization Project Moves to a New Facility

Loyola University to Create a Database of Loyalist Americans’ Claims

New Records Available To Search on Findmypast

Press Release: Bode Forensic Genealogy Service (FGS)

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

