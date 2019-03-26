New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of March 25, 2019

· March 26, 2019 · Online Sites · One Comment

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added new, free, indexed historical records this week from France, Germany, Peru, Sweden, and the United States: Colorado, District of Columbia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, and West Virginia.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments

France

 France, Rhône, Military Registration Cards, 1865-1932

60,029

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Germany

 Germany, Bavaria, Middle Franconia, Brenner Collection of Genealogical Records, 1550-1900

42,571

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Peru

 Peru, Amazonas, Civil Registration, 1935-1999

9,548

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Peru

 Peru, Diocese of Huaraz, Catholic Church Records, 1641-2016

86,732

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Sweden

 Sweden, Kalmar Church Records, 1577-1907; index 1625-1860

0

2,569

 Added images to an existing collection

United States

 Colorado Statewide Divorce Index, 1900-1939

87,470

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 District of Columbia, Glenwood Cemetery Records, 1854-2013

9,654

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Idaho, Bingham County Historical Society, Bingham County Records, 1885-1920

353

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Illinois, County Naturalization Records, 1800-1998

230,221

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Indiana, World War I Enrollment Cards, 1919

1,039

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Maine, State Archives, World War I (WWI) Grave Cards, 1914-1950

168

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Ohio Tax Records, 1800-1850

2,400,532

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 South Carolina, Chesterfield County, Original Marriage licenses, 1911-1951

1,917

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Texas, Gonzales County, Divorce Records, 1911-1958

1,934

0

 New indexed records collection

United States

 Texas, Houston, Historic Hollywood Cemetery Records, 1895-2008

4,688

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 West Virginia Will Books, 1756-1971

369

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

One Comment

leonardmccown March 26, 2019 at 10:48 am

I never could view this post without the announcements on the right covering part of the page. I don’t recall this being the case before.

Like

Reply

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: