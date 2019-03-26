New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of March 25, 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added new, free, indexed historical records this week from France, Germany, Peru, Sweden, and the United States: Colorado, District of Columbia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, and West Virginia.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|
France
|France, Rhône, Military Registration Cards, 1865-1932
|
60,029
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Germany
|Germany, Bavaria, Middle Franconia, Brenner Collection of Genealogical Records, 1550-1900
|
42,571
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Peru
|Peru, Amazonas, Civil Registration, 1935-1999
|
9,548
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Peru
|Peru, Diocese of Huaraz, Catholic Church Records, 1641-2016
|
86,732
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Sweden
|Sweden, Kalmar Church Records, 1577-1907; index 1625-1860
|
0
|
2,569
|Added images to an existing collection
|
United States
|Colorado Statewide Divorce Index, 1900-1939
|
87,470
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|District of Columbia, Glenwood Cemetery Records, 1854-2013
|
9,654
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Idaho, Bingham County Historical Society, Bingham County Records, 1885-1920
|
353
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Illinois, County Naturalization Records, 1800-1998
|
230,221
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Indiana, World War I Enrollment Cards, 1919
|
1,039
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Maine, State Archives, World War I (WWI) Grave Cards, 1914-1950
|
168
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Ohio Tax Records, 1800-1850
|
2,400,532
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|South Carolina, Chesterfield County, Original Marriage licenses, 1911-1951
|
1,917
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Texas, Gonzales County, Divorce Records, 1911-1958
|
1,934
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
United States
|Texas, Houston, Historic Hollywood Cemetery Records, 1895-2008
|
4,688
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|West Virginia Will Books, 1756-1971
|
369
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
One Comment
I never could view this post without the announcements on the right covering part of the page. I don’t recall this being the case before.
LikeLike