Ontario Ancestors Conference 2019 Early Bird Discount Ends Soon

Ontario Ancestors (The Ontario Genealogical Society) would like to remind everyone that the Early Bird Pricing Discount for the for the society’s 2019 Conference ends March 31. According to an announcement from the Society:

Our “Breaking Down Genealogical Barriers” Conference and Family History Show will run June 20-23 at the London Convention Centre in downtown London, Ontario. With local tours on Thursday June 20th, workshops on Friday June 21, and lectures on Saturday and Sunday, all accompanied by Canada’s largest family history show of vendors, archives and societies this Conference should be the highlight of the 2019 conference season in Canada.

Keynote speakers David Allen Lambert, Chief Genealogist of American Ancestors and the New England Historic Genealogical Society; Mags Gaulden of Grandma’s Genes, Maya Hirshman, curator of The Secrets of Radar Museum; and Stephen Young, native of London and currently Deputy Chief Genealogical Officer of FamilySearch based in Salt Lake City will set the tone of the Conference while our lineup of tours, workshops and lectures is not to be missed.

Full details and registration are available at https://conference2019.ogs.on.ca.