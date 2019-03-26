Reclaim The Records Wins Again! New York State Department of Health Index to Marriages to Become Available to the Public.

The following is a short extract from the Reclaim the Records web site:

GENEALOGISTS WIN IN COURT!

Index to millions of New York marriage records reclaimed!

Non-profit organization Reclaim The Records wins our fourth Freedom of Information lawsuit, this time for the 1966-2017 New York State marriage index

Greetings from Reclaim The Records! We’re that scrappy little activist group of genealogists, historians, journalists, and open government advocates, fighting for better public access to government-held genealogical and historical documents. And today, we’re pleased to inform you that we just won our fourth lawsuit! We fought the New York State Department of Health (NYS DOH) for the index to marriages performed in the state of New York post-1965, and after seven months, a judge has now ruled in our favor.

This means that the basic index to millions of marriages in New York State will become available to the public. They’ll go online for free public use, without any paywalls or subscriptions or usage agreements. That’s because we at Reclaim The Records never charge anyone for records access; instead, we work to bring public data back to the public.

You can read the full story by Brooke Schreier Ganz at: http://bit.ly/2TCa1mF.