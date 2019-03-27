Four-alarm Fire Blazes Through St. Louis Museum of Rare Documents

Here is another reason you want to make digital copies of every document that is of value to you or to anyone else and then save the digital copies off site where they are safe from disasters in your home or office.

St. Louis, Missouri, firefighters responded Tuesday to a massive fire at a museum of rare documents, the cause of which is not yet known.

Will your valuable documents, pictures, and more end up like this collection?

The Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum, home to private rotating collections of historic and rare documents and manuscripts, broke out in flames Tuesday evening, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Details may be found at: http://bit.ly/2utcbLx.

