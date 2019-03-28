Help Us Catch Killers is now the New Advertising Angle for DNA Companies

A DNA ancestry company criticized for letting police use its gene databases is turning the table on critics. FamilyTreeDNA has now produced a TV advertisement that urges consumers to help them catch criminals.
The television spot, to air in San Diego first, asks anyone who has had a direct-to-consumer DNA test from another company, like 23andMe or Ancestry.com, to upload a copy so that law enforcement can spot any connections to DNA found at crime scenes.
Bennett Greenspan, the firm’s founder, said he had decided he had a moral obligation to help solve old murders and rapes. Now he thinks that customers will agree and make their DNA available specifically to help out.
You can read more about this effort and watch a video of the new advertisement in The Download web site at http://bit.ly/2V8c2Zm.
So Mr Greenspan “decided he had a moral obligation” to take a certain action. He may certainly do so if he wishes. I believe that trolling in my DNA is something that should require a properly-executed search warrant. So I will not be putting my results out there for him or who knows who else to muck about in.
If he thinks this is the way to go for moral reasons
tell him to offer it for FREE
Something completely immoral about his actions. Will it just stop at murder or will it be slowly stretched to cover any crime for which there is DNA – spitting in the street?
