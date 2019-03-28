New Online Tool Will Help Families Track Down Scottish Ancestors

The Scottish Emigration Database lists details including the town or village of origin, address, destination and occupation, as well as information about specific vessels and shipping lines. The free online tool contains the records of 21,000 people.

The main search focuses on people – you can filter based on name, occupation, gender and address. You can even search by destination port. The database also allows people to search by ship name – so if you know which ship your ancestors sailed on, but don’t know a great detail about them, this might help.

The online database allows you to search thousands of entries using as much, or as little detail as you have – a detailed user guide is available here.

You can learn more at: http://bit.ly/2uuoffz.

ve3meo March 28, 2019 at 9:08 am

Only 21,000? The reason for the low number is that only a few years between 1890 and 1960 are included, specifically: 1890, 1910, 1920, 1923, 1930 and 1960 for reasons explained in the methodology: https://www.abdn.ac.uk/emigration/methodology.html

