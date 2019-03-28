The Daviess County Museum in Washington, Indiana to Open a new Research Room

The Daviess County Museum is ready to unveil a significant step forward in preserving and unlocking its own archive with the opening of the new Research Room on April 25. A special free premiere event and reception celebrates the debut of the new facility beginning at 6 p.m. in the museum located at 212 E. Main St. in Washington.

The new Research Room is the culmination of nearly two years of planning and construction to transplant the DCHS archives from their previous cramped home on the second floor into the more spacious location on the floor above in the former office location. This allows for a more comfortable environment for genealogists using the archives as well as an industry-standard preservation system that will keep the collection protected and organized for generations to come.

You can learn more in an announcement in the Washington Times Herald at http://bit.ly/2FJLeK5 as well as on the Daviess County Museum’s web site at: https://www.daviesscountyhistory.com.