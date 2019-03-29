Has Investigative Genealogy Become the Wild, Wild West?

The marriage of genealogy and DNA being used to solve “cold case” crimes is receiving a lot of publicity these days. On the one hand, it is an excellent tool for solving murders and other violent crimes. On the other hand, there are concerns about personal privacy, government “Big Brother” privacy issues, abuse by police and others that have access to the various databases, and about simple human errors that can cause innocent people to be incarcerated or even executed.

NOTE: Click here to read about one recent example of an innocent man being arrested and incarcerated because of mistaken identity in a DNA test. Luckily, in this case, the error was discovered by a suspicious public defender and the innocent man was released from custody within a few days. However, will other mistaken identity cases be rectified so quickly?

Kathleen E. Dion, an attorney at Robinson & Cole LLP, has written a short article about the various pros and cons and writes, “Many interesting ethical and legal issues have already been raised, including questions about Fourth Amendment protections and the privacy rights of individuals.”

You can read Kathleen E. Dion’s article in the Lexology.com web site at: http://bit.ly/2TKLQm5. (Registration on the web site may be required in order to read two or more articles on this site.