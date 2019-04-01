Introducing the MyHeritage LIVE 2019 Speakers

MyHeritage LIVE 2019 will take place on September 6-8 2019 at the Hilton Amsterdam in the Netherlands. In addition to a plenary session from MyHeritage Founder and CEO, Gilad Japhet, there will both genealogy and DNA lecture tracks and hands-on workshops to walk attendees through MyHeritage tools and features step-by-step. You can find a list of all the speakers in the MyHeritage Blog at: https://blog.myheritage.com/2019/03/myheritage-live-2019-speaker-spotlight/.

Conference tickets include access to lectures, workshops, coffee breaks, lunches on Saturday and Sunday, a Friday night drink reception, and the celebratory MyHeritage party on Saturday night, all of which you don’t want to miss! MyHeritage expects a large turnout of users from all over Europe, North America, and perhaps a few other countries as well, probably even larger than last year’s conference in Oslo, Norway.

