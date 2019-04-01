MyHeritage Helps Robin McGraw Discover Her Family History on Today’s Episode of Dr. Phil

Here is an announcement from MyHeritage:

Dr. Phil welcomed MyHeritage consultant Yvette Corporon to his show to reveal previously unknown details about his wife Robin’s family history.

MyHeritage scoured our genealogical records, and built a family tree for Robin going back seven generations. The earliest ancestor we could trace was James Edwin Jones, Jr., born in 1763 in North Carolina and served in the Revolutionary War. Other branches of the family are from Indiana — six generations — and Virginia — five generations. Many of her ancestors were farmers, but others worked in an assortment of trades: a retail merchant, an auto mechanic, a cook, a doctor, and a nurse.

Robin was thrilled that MyHeritage was able to uncover all of these remarkable historical records, images and family stories.

Dr. Phil also shared a special 14-day free trial where you can unlock all of the MyHeritage advanced features and find your own incredible stories.

You can watch the MyHeritage segment at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z5MTg6_20hY.