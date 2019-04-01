Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

(+) Is Your CD-ROM Data Disappearing?

Does Your Genealogy Society Publish eBooks? If Not, They Should.

Book Review: The Cowkeeper’s Wish, a Genealogical Journey

Reclaim The Records Wins Again! New York State Department of Health Index to Marriages to Become Available to the Public.

Has Investigative Genealogy Become the Wild, Wild West?

Help Us Catch Killers is now the New Advertising Angle for DNA Companies

Is DNA Evidence Reliable?

The new Type 2 Diabetes Report from 23andMe

Introducing the MyHeritage LIVE 2019 Speakers

Four-alarm Fire Blazes Through St. Louis Museum of Rare Documents

New Online Tool Will Help Families Track Down Scottish Ancestors

Boston Public Library’s 78rpm Records Come to the Internet

The Daviess County Museum in Washington, Indiana to Open a new Research Room

TranscribeNC is Now Available from the State Archives of North Carolina

3,000 hours of Oral Irish History Available Online

Ancestry.com Adds U.S. World War II Draft Registration Cards for 1942

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of March 25, 2019

New Records Available To Search on Findmypast

Press Release: Genealogy Guys and Vivid-Pix Announce Genealogy’s Unsung Heroes Awards – Nominations for 2Q2019

Press Release: WikiTree Reaches 20 Million Profiles

AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon S3 Glacier Deep Archive — the Lowest Cost Storage in the Cloud

It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

