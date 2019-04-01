Press Release: Genealogy Guys and Vivid-Pix Announce Genealogy’s Unsung Heroes Awards – Nominations for 2Q2019

The following press release was written by the Genealogy Guys and Vivid-Pix:

Tampa, Florida – April 1, 2019 – The Genealogy Guys, George G. Morgan and Drew Smith, co-hosts and producers of the oldest continually produced genealogy podcast, and Rick and Randy, creators of Vivid-Pix, makers of RESTORE photo and document restoration software, today announce that the continuation of their partnership to acknowledge and celebrate those members of the genealogy community who digitize or index photos and other documents of value to genealogical researchers. The Unsung Heroes Awards is a quarterly awards program designed to recognize its recipients in five categories: individuals, genealogical/historical societies, libraries/archives, young people, and a new posthumous certificate award.

Completed nomination forms are being accepted for the 2019 Second Quarter awards. Nomination forms (see below for link to the forms) should be emailed to genealogyguys@gmail.com and winners will be selected each quarter. Winners will receive: a custom-made commemorative mug with their choice of two of their images; an announcement on an episode of The Genealogy Guys Podcast; a profile of the winner published on The Genealogy Guys Blog and the Unsung Heroes Blog at the Vivid-Pix website (www.vivid-pix.com). A certificate will be awarded in the name of the posthumous winner.

Nominations eligible for the second quarter of 2019’s awards must be received no later than May 15, 2019, and the winners will be announced on June 1, 2019. Due dates for later quarters will be announced on The Genealogy Guys Podcast; The Genealogy Guys Blog; the Unsung Heroes Blog at the Vivid-Pix website, but all nominations will remain in the running for future quarters.

Details and links to the nomination form can be found at the website for Aha! Seminars, Inc., producer of The Genealogy Guys Podcast, at https://ahaseminars.com/cpage.php?pt=24.