The new Type 2 Diabetes Report from 23andMe

I wrote about this new report briefly (at https://wp.me/p5Z3-7ez) a couple of weeks ago. Now 23andMe has released a bit more information that will interest anyone with Type 2 Diabetes themselves or if Type 2 Diabetes is found in his or her family tree.

The new announcement states:

23andMe’s new Type 2 Diabetes report* offers customers insight into their likelihood of developing one of the most prevalent, pernicious, and yet preventable health conditions in the United States.

This new report will impact more 23andMe customers than any other Health Predisposition report the company has ever released. In part, this is because the likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes is so high in the general population.

“Diabetes is a significant health issue in the United States that is expected to impact nearly half of the population,” said Anne Wojcicki, CEO and Co-Founder of 23andMe. “When customers learn about their genetic likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes, we believe there is an opportunity to motivate them to change their lifestyle and ultimately to help them prevent the disease.”

You can learn a lot more in the 23andMe web site at: https://blog.23andme.com/health-traits/type-2-diabetes.