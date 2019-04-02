An Historian claims the Pilgrim Fathers set off in the Mayflower from Cornwall, not Plymouth

I suspect this story will cause a bit of disagreement.

Pilgrims departing on Mayflower

History books have always started that the Pilgrims departed Plymouth, Devon, England for the New World and established Plymouth Colony, the second English settlement in what is now the United States of America. However, historian John Chapman says research has proved the Mayflower stopped for fresh water in Newlyn as it headed for the New World – confirming a theory strongly believed by residents in the Cornish seaside fishing port.

You can read about John Chapman’s claims in an article by Gabriella Swerling in The Telegraph at: http://bit.ly/2TQbSVl.

