New Records on FamilySearch from March 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch expanded its free online archives in March of 2019 with over 25 million new indexed family history records from all over the world. Almost 180,000 new digital images were added as well. New historical records were added from Argentina, Australia, Canada, Colombia, the Cook Islands, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Peru, South Africa, Sweden, and the United States, which includes Colorado, the District of Colombia, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Montana, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia. Records were also added from BillionGraves, the Revolutionary War, and World War I Draft Registration Cards.

Find your ancestors using these free archives online, including birth, marriage, death, and church records. Millions of new genealogy records are added each month to make your search easier.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Argentina Argentina, Corrientes, Civil Registration, 1880-1930 26,862 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Australia Australia, South Australia, Immigrants Ship Papers, 1849-1940 4,184 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Australia Australia, South Australia, School Admission Registers, 1873-1985 579 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Canada, Prairie Provinces Census, 1926 2,016,404 48,436 New indexed records and images collection
Colombia Colombia, Diocese of Barranquilla, Catholic Church Records, 1808-1985 14,867 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Cook Islands Cook Islands, Public Records, 1846-1989 75,734 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England and Wales, National Index of Wills and Administrations, 1858-1957 1,788,466 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Derbyshire, Church of England Parish Registers, 1537-1918 422 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Hampshire Parish Registers, 1538-1980 253,538 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Northumberland, Parish Registers, 1538-1950 16 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Surrey Parish Registers, 1536-1992 2,554,396 0 New indexed records collection
England England, Warwickshire, Parish Registers, 1535-1963 425 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Births and Baptisms, 1546-1896 5,475,443 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Rhône, Military Registration Cards, 1865-1932 60,029 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Bavaria, Middle Franconia, Brenner Collection of Genealogical Records, 1550-1900 2,667,770 0 New indexed records collection
Germany Germany, Bavaria, Middle Franconia, Brenner Collection of Genealogical Records, 1550-1900 42,571 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Iceland Iceland Church Census, 1744-1965 13,110 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Other BillionGraves Index 127,027 127,027 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
Other Find A Grave Index 2,089,734 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Amazonas, Civil Registration, 1935-1999 9,548 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Áncash, Civil Registration, 1888-2005 130,217 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Diocese of Huaraz, Catholic Church Records, 1641-2016 86,732 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Lima, Civil Registration, 1874-1996 178,642 0 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Transvaal, Civil Death, 1869-1954 196,122 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sweden Sweden, Kalmar Church Records, 1577-1907; index 1625-1860 0 2,569 Added images to an existing collection
United States Colorado Statewide Divorce Index, 1900-1939 87,470 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States District of Columbia, Glenwood Cemetery Records, 1854-2013 9,654 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States French Combatants in the Revolutionary War, 1778-1783 26,866 0 New indexed records collection
United States Georgia, Fulton County Records from the Atlanta History Center, 1827-1955 371 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, World War I Service Records, 1917-1919 9,527 0 New indexed records collection
United States Idaho, Bingham County Historical Society, Bingham County Records, 1885-1920 353 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Illinois, County Naturalization Records, 1800-1998 230,221 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Indiana, World War I, Enrollment Cards, 1919 1,039 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Death Records, 1904-1951 5 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish Vital Records, 1900-1964 32,495 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Maine, State Archives, World War I (WWI) Grave Cards, 1914-1950 168 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Montana, Deer Lodge County, Anaconda, Cemetery Records, 1878-2005 5,768 0 New indexed records collection
United States New York State Census, 1905 905 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Confederate Soldiers and Widows Pension Applications, 1885-1953 620 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio Tax Records, 1800-1850 2,400,532 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, County Births, 1841-2003 451 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oregon, Benton County Records, 1856-1984 3,666 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Carolina, Chesterfield County, Original Marriage licenses, 1911-1951 1,917 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Gonzales County, Divorce Records, 1911-1958 1,934 0 New indexed records collection
United States Texas, Houston, Historic Hollywood Cemetery Records, 1895-2008 4,688 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, FamilySearch, Early Church Information File, 1830-1900 911,053 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, World War I Militia Lists, 1917-1918 26,019 0 New indexed records collection
United States Virginia, Fluvanna County Colbert Funeral Home Records, 1929-1976 64 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States West Virginia Will Books, 1756-1971 369 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States World War I Draft Registration Cards, 1917-1918 3,442,535 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection

