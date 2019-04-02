New Records on FamilySearch from March 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch expanded its free online archives in March of 2019 with over 25 million new indexed family history records from all over the world. Almost 180,000 new digital images were added as well. New historical records were added from Argentina, Australia, Canada, Colombia, the Cook Islands, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Peru, South Africa, Sweden, and the United States, which includes Colorado, the District of Colombia, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Montana, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia. Records were also added from BillionGraves, the Revolutionary War, and World War I Draft Registration Cards.
Find your ancestors using these free archives online, including birth, marriage, death, and church records. Millions of new genealogy records are added each month to make your search easier.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Argentina
|Argentina, Corrientes, Civil Registration, 1880-1930
|26,862
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Australia
|Australia, South Australia, Immigrants Ship Papers, 1849-1940
|4,184
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Australia
|Australia, South Australia, School Admission Registers, 1873-1985
|579
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Canada, Prairie Provinces Census, 1926
|2,016,404
|48,436
|New indexed records and images collection
|Colombia
|Colombia, Diocese of Barranquilla, Catholic Church Records, 1808-1985
|14,867
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Cook Islands
|Cook Islands, Public Records, 1846-1989
|75,734
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England and Wales, National Index of Wills and Administrations, 1858-1957
|1,788,466
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Derbyshire, Church of England Parish Registers, 1537-1918
|422
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Hampshire Parish Registers, 1538-1980
|253,538
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Northumberland, Parish Registers, 1538-1950
|16
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Surrey Parish Registers, 1536-1992
|2,554,396
|0
|New indexed records collection
|England
|England, Warwickshire, Parish Registers, 1535-1963
|425
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Births and Baptisms, 1546-1896
|5,475,443
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Rhône, Military Registration Cards, 1865-1932
|60,029
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Bavaria, Middle Franconia, Brenner Collection of Genealogical Records, 1550-1900
|2,667,770
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Germany
|Germany, Bavaria, Middle Franconia, Brenner Collection of Genealogical Records, 1550-1900
|42,571
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Iceland
|Iceland Church Census, 1744-1965
|13,110
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Other
|BillionGraves Index
|127,027
|127,027
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|Other
|Find A Grave Index
|2,089,734
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Amazonas, Civil Registration, 1935-1999
|9,548
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Áncash, Civil Registration, 1888-2005
|130,217
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Diocese of Huaraz, Catholic Church Records, 1641-2016
|86,732
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Lima, Civil Registration, 1874-1996
|178,642
|0
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Transvaal, Civil Death, 1869-1954
|196,122
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sweden
|Sweden, Kalmar Church Records, 1577-1907; index 1625-1860
|0
|2,569
|Added images to an existing collection
|United States
|Colorado Statewide Divorce Index, 1900-1939
|87,470
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|District of Columbia, Glenwood Cemetery Records, 1854-2013
|9,654
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|French Combatants in the Revolutionary War, 1778-1783
|26,866
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Georgia, Fulton County Records from the Atlanta History Center, 1827-1955
|371
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, World War I Service Records, 1917-1919
|9,527
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Idaho, Bingham County Historical Society, Bingham County Records, 1885-1920
|353
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Illinois, County Naturalization Records, 1800-1998
|230,221
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Indiana, World War I, Enrollment Cards, 1919
|1,039
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Death Records, 1904-1951
|5
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish Vital Records, 1900-1964
|32,495
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Maine, State Archives, World War I (WWI) Grave Cards, 1914-1950
|168
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Montana, Deer Lodge County, Anaconda, Cemetery Records, 1878-2005
|5,768
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|New York State Census, 1905
|905
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Confederate Soldiers and Widows Pension Applications, 1885-1953
|620
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio Tax Records, 1800-1850
|2,400,532
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, County Births, 1841-2003
|451
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oregon, Benton County Records, 1856-1984
|3,666
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Carolina, Chesterfield County, Original Marriage licenses, 1911-1951
|1,917
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Gonzales County, Divorce Records, 1911-1958
|1,934
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Texas, Houston, Historic Hollywood Cemetery Records, 1895-2008
|4,688
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, FamilySearch, Early Church Information File, 1830-1900
|911,053
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, World War I Militia Lists, 1917-1918
|26,019
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Virginia, Fluvanna County Colbert Funeral Home Records, 1929-1976
|64
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|West Virginia Will Books, 1756-1971
|369
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|World War I Draft Registration Cards, 1917-1918
|3,442,535
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
Recent Comments