New Records on FamilySearch from March 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch expanded its free online archives in March of 2019 with over 25 million new indexed family history records from all over the world. Almost 180,000 new digital images were added as well. New historical records were added from Argentina, Australia, Canada, Colombia, the Cook Islands, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Peru, South Africa, Sweden, and the United States, which includes Colorado, the District of Colombia, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Montana, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia. Records were also added from BillionGraves, the Revolutionary War, and World War I Draft Registration Cards.

Find your ancestors using these free archives online, including birth, marriage, death, and church records. Millions of new genealogy records are added each month to make your search easier.