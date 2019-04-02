On the Road Again, this time to NERGC

I will warn you there may not be as many articles as normal posted in this newsletter in the next week. If you have been reading this newsletter for some time, you already know that I often travel to genealogy conferences.

By the time you read this, I will should be en route to Manchester, New Hampshire. I will be attending the New England Regional Genealogical Consortium’s conference in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The New England Regional Genealogical Consortium’s conference (affectionately known as NERGC and usually pronounced as “Nerk,”) is one of my favorite conferences. It is a regional conference, primarily aimed at tracing family trees in the six New England states (Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut). Admittedly, I have mostly northern New England and eastern Canada ancestry so many of the presentations are of interest to me. However, the NERGC conference always includes a lot of additional presentations about genealogy research in eastern Canada, New York, and perhaps a few other locations. The conference also includes presentations about current and even a bit of future technology, including DNA, the Internet and the cloud, the latest software, and more. Then there is the exhibits hall with numerous vendors displaying their latest products.

You can learn more about NERGC in the conference’s web site at: https://www.nergc.org.

I am first going to Massachusetts and then on to New Hampshire a couple of days in advance to (1.) spend some time in my summer home in Massachusetts and then (2.) to attend the conference in nearby New Hampshire. I also plan to write about the conference events that I see and attend.

Finally, I’ll spend a couple of days with the grandchildren in Maine before returning to Florida. As a result of all these distractions, I may not be publishing as many articles as normal this week.