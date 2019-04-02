Press Release: Cyndi Ingle Joins The Genealogy Guys Podcast

The following announcement was written by the Aha! Seminars, Inc.:

Aha! Seminars, Inc., producer of The Genealogy Guys Podcast at http://genealogyguys.com, is pleased to announce that Cyndi Ingle, creator of Cyndi’s List, will join the podcast with a regular feature segment beginning on April 22, 2019.

Cyndi Says will showcase a different set of resources on each episode from her award-winning and globally recognized CyndisList.com, a free categorized list of more than 336,000 links for genealogical research. A link to her featured resources will be included in the podcast’s show notes, at The Genealogy Guys Blog at http://blog.genealogyguys.com, and on the podcast’s Twitter feed.

“Cyndi’s List has been the go-to site for more than 23 years for genealogists looking for quality web-based research resources,” said George G. Morgan, co-host of The Genealogy Guys Podcast and president of Aha! Seminars, Inc. “Cyndi works tirelessly to add new links to her categorized and searchable site and to keep up with changing links and removing obsolete ones.” Co-host Drew Smith said, “We are thrilled to have Cyndi join us! Longtime users of her site will be excited to hear her showcase important resources and genealogy newbies will be introduced to the powerful tool that Cyndi’s List provides researchers at all levels.”