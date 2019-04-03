New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 1 April 2019

FamilySearch issued an update a few days ago to their list of records recently added. However, due to my travel schedule, I didn’t see the update until today. The following was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added new, free, indexed historical records this week from the United States: Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Border Crossings from Canada to the United States, and fromBillion Graves Index.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|
Other
|BillionGraves Index
|
168,465
|
168,465
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|
United States
|Connecticut, World War I, Military Census of Nurses, 1917
|
132
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Georgia, World War I, Statement of Service Cards, 1920-1929
|
4,010
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Iowa, Birth Records, 1921-1942
|
301,429
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Iowa, Records of Persons Subject to Military Duty, 1862-1910
|
282,786
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Louisiana, Ascension Parish, Index of Marriages, 1773-1963
|
39,835
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Michigan, County Births, 1867-1917
|
104
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|North Carolina, Davidson County Vital Records, 1867-2006
|
646
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Ohio, Summit County, Coroner Inquests, Hospital and Cemetery Records, 1882-1949
|
11,858
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Ohio, World War I Statement of Service Cards, 1914-1919
|
30,425
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
United States
|United States, Border Crossings from Canada to United States, 1894-1954
|
10,297
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
One Comment
I notice more and more that they are saying you must go to a local family history center. I suppose that is a requirement of the “owner/manager” of that collection. It does stink though. Many genealogist get to the point they can no longer travel, so those records are still lost to them.
