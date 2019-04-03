New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 1 April 2019

April 3, 2019

FamilySearch issued an update a few days ago to their list of records recently added. However, due to my travel schedule, I didn’t see the update until today. The following was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added new, free, indexed historical records this week from the United States: Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Border Crossings from Canada to the United States, and fromBillion Graves Index.  

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments

Other

 BillionGraves Index

168,465

168,465

 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection

United States

 Connecticut, World War I, Military Census of Nurses, 1917

132

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Georgia, World War I, Statement of Service Cards, 1920-1929

4,010

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Iowa, Birth Records, 1921-1942

301,429

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Iowa, Records of Persons Subject to Military Duty, 1862-1910

282,786

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Louisiana, Ascension Parish, Index of Marriages, 1773-1963

39,835

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Michigan, County Births, 1867-1917

104

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 North Carolina, Davidson County Vital Records, 1867-2006

646

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Ohio, Summit County, Coroner Inquests, Hospital and Cemetery Records, 1882-1949

11,858

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Ohio, World War I Statement of Service Cards, 1914-1919

30,425

0

 New indexed records collection

United States

 United States, Border Crossings from Canada to United States, 1894-1954

10,297

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

One Comment

leonardmccown April 3, 2019 at 3:27 pm

I notice more and more that they are saying you must go to a local family history center. I suppose that is a requirement of the “owner/manager” of that collection. It does stink though. Many genealogist get to the point they can no longer travel, so those records are still lost to them.

Like

Reply

