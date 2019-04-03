Press Release: 39th IAJGS International Conference on Jewish Genealogy Set in Cleveland

The following announcement was written by the organizers of the International Conference on Jewish Genealogy:
The 39th IAJGS International Conference on Jewish Genealogy will take place in Cleveland,
Ohio, July 28 – August 2, 2019.
“We are excited to be able to bring this conference to Cleveland this summer, with the city’s many attractions and vibrant Jewish community,” said Ken Bravo, of Cleveland, IAJGS president, and co-chair of the 2019 conference with Jay Sage, IAJGS vice president, of Newton, MA.
Sage commented, “With today’s growing interest in genealogy, a conference like this provides excitement and information to many individuals looking to explore their roots. For those of Jewish ancestry, it also offers tips for their unique challenges and research in tracing their ancestors and an opportunity to interact with a group of individuals from similar backgrounds.”
Local host for the conference is The Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland..
Among features of the annual conferences are:
- More than 170 programs, lectures, panel discussions and workshops focusing on genealogy methodology, available archival resources, and the history of all Jewish communities.
- Presentations aimed at all Jewish genealogists – from “first-timers” to conference veterans
- A Vendor Exhibit Hall and Cleveland Resource Room with genealogy experts, mentors, and archivists for a one-stop research experience at the conference site
- Networking via popular Special Interest Groups (SIG) and Birds of a Feather (BOF) meetings and luncheons
- Special “Welcome to Cleveland” activities on Sunday, July 28, including a reception at Cleveland’s legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
- In-depth DNA workshops
Details of the conference, including registration, are posted on the conference website:
www.iajgs2019.org.
Hotel reservations are also now open for the conference at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown and can be made at hotel.iajgs2019.org.
Co-chair of the conference Ken Bravo is president of IAJGS. He is a past president of the Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland and a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists. He was co-chair of the Salt Lake City 2014 conference, and has been engaged in genealogy for 35 years. Bravo brings experience from his legal career and non-profit board governance to the IAJGS. He has served on the national board of the Alzheimer’s Association and is a past president of both the Cleveland Bureau of Jewish Education and the Great Lakes Region of the Federation of Jewish Men’s Clubs. He has served as both treasurer and vice president of The Park Synagogue. He currently serves on the board of Menorah Park Center for Senior Living and is chair of its Government Affairs Committee.
Co-chair Jay Sage is vice president of IAJGS. He was an IAJGS Director from 2010 to 2013 and co-chair of the IAJGS conference in Boston in 2013. He is a past-president of the Jewish Genealogical Society of Greater Boston (JGSGB) and currently serves as co-editor of their journal. Jay has been a key contributor to the IAJGS website, web developer for IAJGS LIVE! streaming, and advisor on other technical matters, both to the IAJGS and to other regional genealogical organizations. Jay received the 2009 IAJGS Outstanding Project Award for the course that JGSGB offers at Hebrew College. He earned a PhD in Physics and retired from a career at MIT Lincoln Laboratory.
The International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies (IAJGS) is an umbrella organization of more than 85 Jewish genealogical organizations worldwide offering the world of Jewish ancestry where you live. The IAJGS coordinates and organizes activities such as the annual IAJGS International Conference on Jewish Genealogy and provides a unified voice as the spokesperson on behalf of its members. The IAJGS’s vision is of a worldwide network of Jewish genealogical research organizations and partners working together as one coherent, effective and respected community – enabling people to succeed in researching Jewish ancestry and heritage. Find the IAJGS at: www.iajgs.org and like us on Facebook at
http://www.facebook.com/iajgsjewishgenealogy.
