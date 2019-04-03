Press Release: 39th IAJGS International Conference on Jewish Genealogy Set in Cleveland

Hotel reservations are also now open for the conference at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown and can be made at hotel.iajgs2019.org.

Co-chair of the conference Ken Bravo is president of IAJGS. He is a past president of the Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland and a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists. He was co-chair of the Salt Lake City 2014 conference, and has been engaged in genealogy for 35 years. Bravo brings experience from his legal career and non-profit board governance to the IAJGS. He has served on the national board of the Alzheimer’s Association and is a past president of both the Cleveland Bureau of Jewish Education and the Great Lakes Region of the Federation of Jewish Men’s Clubs. He has served as both treasurer and vice president of The Park Synagogue. He currently serves on the board of Menorah Park Center for Senior Living and is chair of its Government Affairs Committee.

Co-chair Jay Sage is vice president of IAJGS. He was an IAJGS Director from 2010 to 2013 and co-chair of the IAJGS conference in Boston in 2013. He is a past-president of the Jewish Genealogical Society of Greater Boston (JGSGB) and currently serves as co-editor of their journal. Jay has been a key contributor to the IAJGS website, web developer for IAJGS LIVE! streaming, and advisor on other technical matters, both to the IAJGS and to other regional genealogical organizations. Jay received the 2009 IAJGS Outstanding Project Award for the course that JGSGB offers at Hebrew College. He earned a PhD in Physics and retired from a career at MIT Lincoln Laboratory.

The International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies (IAJGS) is an umbrella organization of more than 85 Jewish genealogical organizations worldwide offering the world of Jewish ancestry where you live. The IAJGS coordinates and organizes activities such as the annual IAJGS International Conference on Jewish Genealogy and provides a unified voice as the spokesperson on behalf of its members. The IAJGS’s vision is of a worldwide network of Jewish genealogical research organizations and partners working together as one coherent, effective and respected community – enabling people to succeed in researching Jewish ancestry and heritage. Find the IAJGS at: www.iajgs.org and like us on Facebook at

