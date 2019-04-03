Press Release: TheFamilyHistoryShow.com 2019 Events

The following was written by the organizers of The Family History Show:

York 22nd June – South West 6th July – London 24th August

There is some exciting news and some special offers available from all three of the upcoming Family History Show events for 2019! This is what the organisers are saying:

“The extremely popular face to face Free ‘Ask the Experts’ section will be run at all of The Family History Shows this year. We’re also expanding this area to cover your questions on DNA, Dating Photographs, Medals, Military Service and Research Problems. So don’t forget to bring copies of your ancestors’ records, photos and medals along!”

Introduced for the 2019 shows are the new Q&A panel sessions, where the visitor will be able to get their family history queries answered by a panel of experts. So if you are planning to visit any of the shows make sure that you allow plenty of time to ask those family history questions on the day.

Each show has two lecture areas with Free Talks given by various expert independent speakers including Photo Dating Expert and Fashion Historian Jayne Shrimpton, DNA Expert Debbie Kennett and House Historian Gill Blanchard.

Potential exhibitors should be aware that over 100 tables have already been booked and that space is filling up fast! If you or anyone you know is interested in exhibiting please contact bookings@thefamilyhistoryshow.com as soon as possible.

The Family History Shows are affordable events to attend with Low-Cost Entry, Free Talks and Free Parking so book your tickets now to avoid disappointment.

Watch our video for last years events here: https://youtu.be/Ev6uvZEQJuY.

Early Bird Ticket Offers

South West – Tickets £6, Early Bird: Two for £8 York – Tickets £6, Early Bird: Two for £8 London – Tickets £8, Early Bird: Two for £10



Special Offers for Exhibitors

The Family History Shows have become synonymous with great value ticket prices, free talks and free parking, which continue to impress visitors and stallholders alike. There is always a good turn out at these shows with the halls nearing capacity which lead to the organisers opting for bigger and better venues. With table prices at just £50 for Bristol, £57 for York and £79 for London, these events provide exhibitors a big show to fit any budget.

