17th-century Massacre in Connecticut was New England’s ‘Jamestown’

A violent conflict between English colonists and Native Americans almost 400 years ago grew into a war that ended with the near extermination of an entire Indian tribe.

The attack on Puritan colonists in 1637 at Wethersfield, Connecticut, was smaller in scale than the Jamestown attack in Virginia in 1622 — just nine settlers were killed, while hundreds were killed in Jamestown. But the Wethersfield conflict grew into the Pequot War in New England, and it resulted in the Mystic River Massacre in May 1637; during that massacre, an army of colonists and their Native American allies killed about 500 people and effectively wiped out the Pequot tribe.

Comment: I do have one quibble with the video. The opening shows an Indian teepee. Teepees were never used by the Eastern Native Americans, such as those in Connecticut, although they were common in the Western Plains. Teepees were used mostly by the Cheyenne, Sioux, Arapaho, Kiowa, Crow, Ogala Lakota, and some Northern Blackfoot Indians, none of which were in eastern North America.