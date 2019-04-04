Fire Destroys Decades of Archives at a Tennessee Social Justice Center

April 4, 2019

A fire at a Tennessee social justice center that trained the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. has destroyed a building and decades of archives. Nobody was injured. New Market Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Sammy Solomon says the building was burned to the ground by the time crews arrived.

News outlets report officials are investigating what started the fire Friday morning at the Highlander Education and Research Center.

You can read more and view photos of the fire and of the historic Highlander Education and Research Center at: http://bit.ly/2YDuOu2.

