Press Release: NGS to Live Stream Ten Genealogy Lectures During its Family History Conference in May

FALLS CHURCH, VA, 4 April 2019 — The National Genealogical Society (NGS) will live stream ten lectures by nationally recognized speakers on some of the most popular topics in the field of genealogy during its 2019 Family History Conference. These lectures will be among more than 135 offered at the conference, 8−11 May 2019, in St. Charles, Missouri. On 9 May, three live stream lectures will focus on DNA’s role in supplementing genealogical research. Also on 9 May, two other talks will discuss ethnic research. The five selections on 10 May feature lectures by the Board for Certification of Genealogists (BCG) that emphasize research, analysis, and problem-solving skills. NGS members and non-members across the United States and overseas, who are unable to attend the conference in person, are invited to sign-up for these live stream broadcasts.

Registrants for live stream can sign up for a one-day or a two-day pass.

Thursday, 9 May 2019: Viewers will be able to stream five lectures from 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. (CDT), including: The Fisherman Who Wanted to Marry the Executioner’s Daughter: Stories From German Marriage Sources—Warren Bittner, CG ® UK Sources for Irish Immigrants—John Grenham, FIGRS, FGSI Using a DNA Map to Navigate Your Brick Walls—Blaine T. Bettinger, JD, PhD Finding Relatives Through DNA When Family Trees Do Not Exist—Bernice Bennett DNA: King Arthur’s Mighty Genetic Lightsaber—Roberta J. Estes

Viewers will be able to stream five lectures from 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. (CDT), including: Friday, 10 May 2019 : Five BCG Skillbuilding lectures will be live streamed from 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. (CDT), including: Context: A Powerful Tool for Problem-Solving—Elizabeth Shown Mills, CG, CGL SM , FASG, FNGS, FUGA Writing the Family Narrative: A Strategy for Breaking Down Brick Walls—Rebecca Whitman Koford, CG, CGL Building a Credible Lineage Despite Missing Information, Conflicting and Incorrect Records, and Undocumented Publications—Thomas Wright Jones, PhD, CG, CGL, FASG, FNGS, FUGA Reporting on Research: Standards Encourage Better Communication—Nancy A. Peters, CG, CGL Writing a Conclusion Incorporating DNA Evidence—Debbie Parker Wayne, CG, CGL

Family historians can find details about the live stream program, plus additional conference recordings, on the PlaybackNGS Website.

Registration for the live stream will close at midnight on 8 May 2019, to watch the sessions in real time and as they happen. NGS will offer all ten lectures as video recordings after the conference. Special value pricing for conference packages of video and audio recordings will be available for purchase only from 8─11 May. After 11 May, normal pricing will resume for video and audio packages. Live stream, conference specials, and post conference packages are available to order on the Conference Recordings page. All registrants of packages will receive an electronic version of the NGS 2019 Family History Conference syllabus.

Registrants will receive instructions for viewing the live stream about a week prior to the conference.

PRE-CONFERENCE & ON-SITE LIVE STREAM PASSES

*Delivered live; Access live streamed videos for one year through 11 May 2020

Live Stream Passes Live Stream Details Pre-Conference & On-Site Sale Lectures One Day Pass 5 Video Sessions –Choose Either Day $95 DNA(three), Ethnic(two). Five lectures on Thursday, 9 May 2019, or BCG Skillbuilding. Five lectures on Friday, 10 May 2019. Two-Day Pass 10 Video Sessions –Both Days $149 DNA(three), Ethnic(two). Five lectures on Thursday, 9 May 2019, and BCG Skillbuilding. Five lectures on Friday, 10 May 2019.

NGS has selected Playback Now to broadcast the live sessions and to provide the recorded sessions for later viewing. Conference participants can benefit by selecting different presentations while attending the conference and expanding their overall conference experience.

Reminder: If you are attending the 4-day event in St. Charles, online conference registration will close on 19 April 2019. Registration by mail must be postmarked by 19 April. Registration in person opens at noon on Tuesday, 7 May, at the St. Charles Convention Center.