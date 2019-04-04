The Internet Archive has Uploaded 450,000 songs Collected Before Myspace’s Massive Data Loss

I have written before learning about the music your ancestors enjoyed. (See https://blog.eogn.com/?s=music for a list of some of my previous articles about music.) Myspace used to be a good source for both old-time and modern music but last month, it became widely known that MySpace has lost much of the user data uploaded to it before 2016, including potentially million of music tracks from between 2003 to 2015. It is estimated that up to 53 million songs from 14 million artists were deleted.

Luckily, there is a free alternative.

A huge music archive was compiled by “an anonymous academic group who were studying music networks and grabbed 1.3 terabytes of MP3 music files to study from MySpace in roughly 2008-2010 to do so.” After learning about the data loss, the group offered the collection to Archive.org and it is now available to everyone, free of charge. This is in addition to the millions of songs already available on Archive.org before this latest contribution.

To listen to old and modern music and to even download it to your own computer or iPod or other music player, go to https://archive.org and click on “audio.”