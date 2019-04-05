Ancestry.com Adds Boston, Massachusetts Archdiocese Roman Catholic Sacramental Records, 1789-1900

The following is an announcement written by Ancestry.com:

This collection includes an index to the Catholic sacramental records collected by the Boston Archdiocese. The Boston Archdiocese, erected in 1808, is currently comprised of the Counties of Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk, and Plymouth in Massachusetts, but historically included the states of Connecticut, Maine, all of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. While no images are currently available on Ancestry, a link to the digital images, which are published on the American Ancestors website, has been provided.

The index includes records of Marriage, Baptism, Confirmation, Birth, Burial, Death, Eucharist, Church Admission, Ordination, Intention, and Reconciliation. The details found in each record vary but may include:

name

event date

event place

Registers from the following parishes are included in this collection:

Holy Cross (Boston)

Immaculate Conception (Boston)

Immaculate Conception (Salem)

Sacred Heart (Roslindale)

Sacred Heart of Jesus (Cambridge)

St. Ann (Dorchester)

St. Bernard (Newton)

St. Cecilia (Boston)

St. George (Framingham)

St. James the Greater (Boston)

St. John (New Brunswick)

St. Joseph (Boston)

St. Mary (Salem)

St. Margaret (Dorchester)

St. Anthony of Padua (Allston)

St. Mary (Lynn)

St. Mary (Waltham)

St. Patrick (Natick)

St. Rose of Lima (Chelsea)

St. Stephen (Boston)

St. Augustine (South Boston)

St. Leonard of Port Maurice (Boston)

St. Catherine of Siena (Charlestown)

St. Patrick (Lowell)

St. Columbkille (Brighton)

Our Lady of Victories (Boston)

St. James (Haverhill)

St. Theresa of Avila (West Roxbury)

St. Patrick (Stoneham)

St. Mary (Randolph)

St. Mary of the Assumption (Brookline)

St. Mary (Boston)

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin (Lawrence)

Future updates are planned to include additional parishes to the database as they become available from our partner.

You can access this new collection by starting at: https://www.ancestry.com/search/collections/bostonsacramentalrecords/.