Another Humorous Obituary: Tim Schrandt of Ridgeway, Iowa

Tim Schrandt, age 63, of Spillville, Iowa died on Friday, March 29, 2019. I don’t know if he wrote his own obituary before his death or if one of his survivors has a sense of humor. Either way, this is a good read.”

“Tim Schrandt (Lynyrd) made his last inappropriate comment on March 29, 2019. If you are wondering if you may have ever met him, you didn’t -because you WOULD remember. For those of you that did meet him, we apologize, as we’re sure he probably offended you. He was world renowned for not holding back and telling it like it is.”

There’s more, lots more, at https://www.schluterbalikfuneralhome.com/obituary/tim-schrandt.