New Kent Parish Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Findmypast has published original parish registers online for the first time in partnership with Kent County Council Over 2.6 million records have been digitised, fully indexed and are now available to search

These new additions join Findmypast’s existing Kent collections to form the most comprehensive online archive of Kent parish registers in the world Leading family history website, Findmypast, has today announced the online publication of thousands of original Anglican parish registers in partnership with Kent County Council.



The new records have been created from over 3,000 handwritten registers currently held at the Kent History and Library Centre in Maidstone. These registers have been scanned and digitised in full colour to ensure the highest possible image quality.

Over 2.6 million fully indexed baptism, banns, marriage and burial records spanning more than 400 years of Kent history are now available to search online exclusively at Findmypast.

By improving access to these rich documents and making them searchable for the first time, Findmypast will provide family historians from around the world with even more opportunities to discover their Kent ancestors. Researchers can now uncover details of their families past and add new generations to their family tree with greater ease than ever before.

Today’s release builds on an existing partnership between Findmypast and archives in Kent that has already resulted in the online publication of over 2.5 million Canterbury Archdeaconry records held by the Canterbury Cathedral Archives.

Findmypast’s UK Data Strategy Manager, Paul Nixon, said; “Now with over 5 million indexed parish register entries for Kent, Findmypast really is the only show in town if your ancestors put down roots in the Garden of England. We’re thrilled to be working with the Kent History & Library Centre.”

These new additions have been merged with Findmypast’s existing Canterbury and Kent Family History Society collections to form the most comprehensive online repository of Kent parish registers in the word with over 7.3 million records. The new and improved combined collections include:

Kent Baptisms – Discover when and where the baptism took place, as well as your ancestor’s parents’ names, professions, and residence. K ent Marriages & Banns – These records may reveal when and where your relative’s banns were read, as well as who announced them. These records may also reveal when and where your ancestor married, as well as the bride and groom’s full names and names of their fathers. Kent Burials – These records may reveal where and when they were buried, as well as their spouses’ and fathers’ names.



Other Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

Explore this vast index covering a vast range of Genealogical information on Ontario families. Established by Ontario Genealogical Society volunteers in 1997, this powerful resource currently contains over 2.6 million records and will prove invaluable to anyone looking to trace their Ontario roots.

This week we have added 126,386 new pages to our collection. We have added four brand new titles this week, with the addition of Kent title the Thanet Times, London title the Harrow Leader, and Middlesex title the Staines & Ashford News. This week also sees the publication of a curious title from 1811, the Anti-Gallican Monitor, which was published during the the Napoleonic wars.

We have also updated two of our existing titles: adding over 60,000 pages to the Reading Evening Post, with additions also to the Kensington Post. Updates to both titles come from the 1990s.

International Records Update – Nicaragua

Records from Central America’s largest and most populous country have been added to our growing collection of international records. Nicaragua Civil Registration 1809-2011 contains over 2.2 million transcripts of birth, marriage and death records spanning more than two centuries of the Republics history.