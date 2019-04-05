The End of the Desktop Computer?

Many people, myself included, have predicted that the desktop computers are slowly becoming obsolete. (I wrote about this more than two years ago. You can see my earlier articles by starting at http://bit.ly/2IdHxxy.) I believe that desktop computers and even the more expensive laptops are going to be replaced by simpler, cheaper systems that use modern technology to deliver similar performance, perhaps even better performance, than today’s desktop systems.

NOTE: When I refer to “simpler, cheaper systems,” I am including the cost of the hardware PLUS the cost of the more popular software programs.

Now Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols has written an article for ComputerWorld that agrees with me and then provides an update to my earlier predictions. Vaughan-Nichols writes:

“Of course, at one time, to get any work done with a computer, you first had to learn a lot, about computers, operating systems, commands and more. Eventually, “friendly” became the most important adverb in computing circles, and we’ve reached the point in user-friendliness that people don’t even talk about it anymore. Today, Google has shown with its Chrome OS that most of us can pretty much do anything we need to do on a computer with just a web browser.”

As to the future, Vaughan-Nichols writes:

“I see a world where the PC desktop disappears for all but a few. Most of us will be writing our documents, filling out our spreadsheets and doing whatever else we now do on our PCs via cloud-based applications on smart terminals running Chrome OS or Windows Lite. If you want a ‘real’ PC, your choices are going to be Linux or [Macintosh] macOS.”

You can read Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols’ full article at: http://bit.ly/2uNb0H2.