NERGC 2019 Conference in Pictures

I was fortunate enough to attend the New England Regional Genealogical Consortium’s conference this past week in Manchester, New Hampshire. This four-day conference turned out to be a great event with more than 1,000 attendees. That’s not bad for a regional conference!

The New England Regional Genealogical Consortium’s conference (affectionately known as NERGC and usually pronounced as “Nerk,”) is one of my favorite conferences. It is a regional conference, primarily aimed at tracing family trees in the six New England states (Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut). Admittedly, I have mostly northern New England and eastern Canada ancestry so many of the presentations are of interest to me. However, the NERGC conference always includes a lot of additional presentations about genealogy research in eastern Canada, New York, and perhaps a few other locations. The conference also includes presentations about current and even a bit of future technology, including DNA, the Internet and the cloud, the latest software, and more. Then there is the exhibits hall with numerous vendors displaying their latest products.

You can learn more the NERGC conference at: https://www.nergc.org, including a list of all this year’s speakers, their bios, and a lot more.

I took a lot of pictures and thought I would share them here so that anyone who was unable to attend can get a “taste” of what the conference was all about. Taking pictures during the presentations at any conference is frowned upon so the majority of my photos were taken in the exhibits hall.

Welcome to the New England Regional Genealogical Consortium’s 2019 conference!

There were Special Interest Group meetings for French-Canadian, Irish, Polish, Jewish, and many other groups.

George Findlen presented “Crossing the Border: Tracking a French-Canadian back into Québec.”

There was a crowd in the Exhibits Hll most of the time but especially when doorprizes were being drawn. This shows the crowd at the MyHeritage booth waiting for a doorprize drawing.

The MyHeritage booth in quieter times.

This is one way to honor your ancestors! The gentleman on the left is dressed in a US Revolutionary War costume. That’s me on the right. I do envy his hat, however!

Sign up for RootsTech London. FamilySearch was in attendance and offering incentives to visit London in late October.

Mike Provard is shown here exhibing the RootsTech London t-shirt.

Tim Firkowski is dressed “in period.” Tim specializes in Polish genealogy research although he certainly has a lot of other expertise as well. You can check out his home page at: https://www.thegenealogyassistant.com/.

A chart from Tim Firkowski to determine your relationship to other family members.

A brief Polish-to-English genealogy dictionary by Tim Firkowski.

Online Swedish records of genealogy interest are available from ArkivDigital.

Friend of Irish Research

David Allen Lambert has been honored by having a genealogy Library named after him. How many living people have libraries named after them, other than American presidents?

The Maine Genealogical Society’s booth was busy most of the time. After all, Maine is only a short drive away from the Manchester, New Hampshire location of the NERGC 2019 conference.

The Maine Genealogical Society’s 2019 conference will be held on September 13 & 14, 2019.

Maine Old Cemetery Association.

I thought this was a clever idea: the Locke Family Association gives out locks and keys to their members and to others as well.

Clan McBean of North America

Robert and Stella Pierce represented the African-American Historical and Genealogical Society, New England Chapter.

The African-American Historical and Genealogical Society’s annual conference will be held in Maryland on October 10 through 12, 2019.

The Gravestone Girls focus on stories about old cemetery markers.

Want a tombstone refrigerator magnet?

Louise St Denis in the booth of her very popular National Institute for Genealogical Studies booth. The National Institute for Genealogical Studies provides web-based courses for both family historians and professional genealogists. It is one of the more popular such educational institutes available.

The Québec Genealogical eSociety was formed a bit more than a year ago and is very different from most other genealogy societies. Yes, that is an “eSociety,” not a Society. According to Johann Gervais (shown above on the right), the esociety has no building no physical library, and no physical meetings. Instead, the Québec Genealogical eSociety is building what will hopefully become a large online virtual library. The esociety holds all member meetings online by video conferencing and presentations are made by various genealogy experts by very popular webinars. You don’t need to leave your home to be a part of this very active society! Yes, you can participate in all the Québec Genealogical eSociety’s activities from anyplace in the world. Is this the future of most or even all future genealogy societies?

OurCards – Make a game from your family tree! These are custom made playing cards, similar to any other deck of 52 playing cards, only with images and brief biographies of family members. When you order these cards, you also get to choose whose picture appears on which card. For instance, your grandmother could be the Queen of Hearts. My question: “Who is assigned as the Joker?”

Forever.com has a very interesting business plan. The company promises to store your data and pictures forever! Yes, forever… even after you are deceased. The company takes your membership payment and invests it in high-quality, conservative investments. Then the company spends only the interest earned from the investments to pay for web servers and other items needed to keep your data and pictures online. No funds are ever spent to pay day-to-day operating expenses of the company. There is even a succession plan to make sure the company remains in business and online long after the company’s founders are deceased. The information is securely stored in a private area that is accessible only to you and to anyone else to whom you grant access.

Margeret Bobertz of the General Society of Mayflower Descendants kept busy helping conference attendees about Mayflower ancestry research.

This was the place to obtain one-on-one assistance with your genealogy questions.

Mark your calendar! The next NERGC conference will be held about 2 years from now.