Last October, the City of Edmonton Archives launched a new website and began transferring selected black and while images from its massive collection onto the new system. The new website now contains more than half of their target of 50,000 photos.

You can read more and also watch a video of the City of Edmonton’ archivist, Tim O’Grady, in an article by Adrienne Lamb and Rick Bremness in the CBC News web site at: http://bit.ly/2FU1wyP.