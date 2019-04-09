Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

(+) Perform Focused Searches on Google

17th-century Massacre in Connecticut was New England’s ‘Jamestown’

An Historian claims the Pilgrim Fathers set off in the Mayflower from Cornwall, not Plymouth

Fire Destroys Decades of Archives at a Tennessee Social Justice Center

MyHeritage Eurovision Bus heads to London

MyHeritage Helps Robin McGraw Discover Her Family History on Today’s Episode of Dr. Phil

Spared From the Shredder (for Now): ‘Priceless’ Bank Records of Old New York

The Internet Archive has Uploaded 450,000 songs Collected Before Myspace’s Massive Data Loss

The Online History of the Royal Australian Air Force

Thousands of old Edmonton, Alberta Historical Photos are now Online

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 1 April 2019

New Kent Parish Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

New Records on FamilySearch from March 2019

Ancestry.com Adds Boston, Massachusetts Archdiocese Roman Catholic Sacramental Records, 1789-1900

NERGC 2019 Conference in Pictures

Press Release: 39th IAJGS International Conference on Jewish Genealogy Set in Cleveland

Press Release: NGS to Live Stream Ten Genealogy Lectures During its Family History Conference in May

Press Release: TheFamilyHistoryShow.com 2019 Events

2019 German Genealogy Conference to be Held in Sacramento, CA, from June 15-17

Online Registration is Now Open for the Federation of Genealogical Societies’ 2019 National Conference

Press Release: Forces War Records Partners with Remembered

Press Release: Massachusetts Genealogical Council presents the Barnes Award to Brooke Schreier Ganz

Another Humorous Obituary: Tim Schrandt of Ridgeway, Iowa

The End of the Desktop Computer?

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

