Facebook Launches New Tool to Help Users Memorialize Loved Ones

This may be a new method of memorializing your deceased ancestors and other family members. Facebook has launched a new tool to help users memorialize loved ones.

Facebook on Tuesday announced changes to how it handles the profiles of users who have died, including using artificial intelligence to help keep the profiles of deceased people from showing up in places that might cause distress.

Facebook is also creating a separate section on profiles of the deceased that will be dedicated to tributes. By clicking on different tabs, users will be able to switch between the deceased person’s preserved, original timeline and a second feed where others have left memories, photos or other posts in remembrance.

More than 30 million people already view memorialized profiles every month, the company says.

