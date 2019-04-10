North Carolina Genealogical Society Call for Papers for 2019 Fall Conference

The North Carolina Genealogical Society invites speakers to submit lecture proposals for the 2019 Fall Conference to be held 1-2 November 2019 at the McKimmon Conference and  Training Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Suggested topics include, but are not limited to:

  1. Records, history, how-to methods specific to North Carolina
  2. Topics relating to states surrounding North Carolina, such as migration
  3. General methodology and DNA topics, which may include case studies

Speakers may submit up to four proposals for either one-hour lectures or two-hour workshops.

The deadline for submissions is 30 April 2019. Invitations to speak will be issued in May 2019.

More information can be found on the NCGS website www.ncgenealogy.org.

