Obama’s Presidential Library Is Already Largely Digital

NOTE: This is a continuation of several past articles in this newsletter about modern-day libraries gong digital. (See https://duckduckgo.com/?q=site%3Aeogn.com+digital+(library+OR+libraries)&t=h_&ia=web for my past articles on this topic.)

“The debate about the Obama library exhibits a fundamental confusion. Given its origins and composition, the Obama library is already largely digital. The vast majority of the record his presidency left behind consists NOT of evocative handwritten notes, printed cable transmissions, and black-and-white photographs, but email, Word documents, and JPEGs. The question now is how to leverage its digital nature to make it maximally useful and used.”

In short, it sounds like most other libraries, including most future genealogy libraries.

You can read more in an article by Dan Cohen, Vice Provost for Information Collaboration at Northeastern University and a co-founder of the Digital Public Library of America, in The Atlantic web site at: http://bit.ly/2WYdIVZ.