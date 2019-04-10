Press Release: Visiting Your Ancestral Town: Walk in the Footsteps of Your Ancestors (3rd edition) Now Available

The following announcement was written by Footsteps Media LLC:

(SEATTLE, April 9, 2019)—Discovering your family roots has become a booming business with the rapid expansion of consumer DNA testing and popular TV shows in which celebrities learn the secrets of their families’ past. “Visiting Your Ancestral Town” (Footsteps Media), will help you dive in to discover your own family history, even if you’re not sure where to start.

Written by Carolyn Schott, veteran genealogist and lifelong traveler, the third edition adds new information on getting started with DNA genealogy (adding to the toolkit of practical research advice in the previous edition) and how to explore the social fabric of your ancestors’ lives through food, culture, and local history in your ancestral homeland. Demonstrating her own passion for travel, Schott’s practical tips and travel stories urge you to go beyond musty files and online images of old records. The book creates an easy approach for finding and visiting the places your ancestors once called home.

To encourage you to embark on this life-changing adventure, Schott illustrates each topic with stories of her own triumphs (such as discovering the grave of a long-lost relative) and her own mishaps (such as breaking her foot in Bosnia). Inspired by the positive approach and strong storytelling, you’ll finish this book knowing that family history is for everyone and how to get started exploring your own family roots.

Reviews from previous editions include: “’Visiting Your Ancestral Town’ by Carolyn Schott is an absolute treasure trove of material for the genealogist who has decided that birthday dates and death certificates are not enough . . .” and “Ms. Schott’s book makes it seem possible to take the plunge [into genealogy].” (Amazon reviews)

Carolyn Schott has more than 20 years of genealogy experience and is one of the founders of the Black Sea German Research group (blackseagr.org). Her writing has received awards from the International Society of Family History Writers and Editors, and she is a regular speaker on genealogy topics. Follow her blog at www.carolynschott.com/blog.