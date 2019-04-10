Website Content Editor Position Available

The North Carolina Genealogical Society is looking for a Content Editor for the society’s web site. Interested? If so, here’s the help wanted ad:

Use your passion for genealogy, excellent writing skills, and WordPress experience to help expand the content on the North Carolina Genealogical Society website. Work with our team of volunteers, board members, and staff to plan, create, edit, and publish content relevant to North Carolina genealogy. This job will be done from home, so you must be able to work independently managing multiple projects, educating yourself on new tools and resources, and meeting deadlines. Familiarity with SEO concepts, copyright laws, and website statistical tools is a plus. The pay range for this contract position is $350-500 per month depending on experience and skills.

NCGS was founded in 1974 for the purpose of increasing interest in and raising the standards of genealogy research and compilation, acquainting members with resources, serving as a medium of exchange of information, and promoting the collection, preservation, and utilization of materials of genealogical and historical value. Visit our website, ncgenealogy.org, to learn more about us.

Contact Laurel Sanders at president@ncgenealogy.org to find out more about the Web Content Editor position and to apply. We look forward to hearing from you!