Wayne County (Indiana) Genealogy Society (and all of its Historical Records) Needs a New Home

From an article by Jason Truitt in the Richmond Palladium-Item:

“Tucked away in the basement of St. John Lutheran Church’s educational building sits a treasure trove of Wayne County history. The collection of records, scrapbooks, family histories, maps and other various materials has been collected — and is maintained — by a small non-profit group called the Wayne County Genealogical Society.

“The group has been working for nearly 30 years now, but its future is a bit hazy at the moment.”

It seems the Wayne County Genealogical Society is losing its home, at least at least temporarily and possibly permanently. The full story may be found at: http://bit.ly/2v1fM3E.