Wayne County (Indiana) Genealogy Society (and all of its Historical Records) Needs a New Home

· April 11, 2019 · Societies · One Comment

From an article by Jason Truitt in the Richmond Palladium-Item:

“Tucked away in the basement of St. John Lutheran Church’s educational building sits a treasure trove of Wayne County history. The collection of records, scrapbooks, family histories, maps and other various materials has been collected — and is maintained — by a small non-profit group called the Wayne County Genealogical Society.

“The group has been working for nearly 30 years now, but its future is a bit hazy at the moment.”

It seems the Wayne County Genealogical Society is losing its home, at least at least temporarily and possibly permanently. The full story may be found at: http://bit.ly/2v1fM3E.

One Comment

Marty Acks April 11, 2019 at 1:02 pm

Thanks for sharing. I checked my files to see if I had any family that they could help me research (to help them with their coffers). Alas, no Wayne County connections for me.

Like

Reply

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: