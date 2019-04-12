Information on the World Wide Web may not remain online forever. However, it is easy to download and save information when you do see it. The information then remains available to you in case you ever want to go back and read it again in the future.

With today’s low prices for internal and external large capacity disk drives plus excellent software that can search through many gigabytes of saved data to find the specific thing(s) you are looking for, it often makes sense to save huge amounts of data in the hopes that you can find specific items of interest in the future.

In fact, you can download and save entire web sites.

This isn’t practical for downloading the entire FamilySearch web site, MyHeritage.com, Ancestry.com, Findmypast.com, or the other mega-sites, each with many terabytes of genealogy information. (One terabyte equals 1,000 gigabytes.) However, copying a complete web site works well for smaller sites, such as a genealogy society’s web site or the personal web site of one person.

Downloading an entire website is also handy for those who want to archive a site in case it goes down. If you own a personal web site, making a copy of the entire site is an excellent method of maintaining backup copies to be available in case of hardware malfunctions or if you simply want to move the web site to a new hosting provider.

Ryan Lynch has published an article in the MakeTechEasier web site that describes several programs for Macintosh and Windows systems that will download an entire web site and save it to your own hard drive(s) or to your own private storage space in the cloud. You can find How to Download Entire Websites for Offline Use at: https://www.maketecheasier.com/download-entire-websites-for-offline-use/.