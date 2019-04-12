Press Release: TheGenealogist Enhances the Map Explorer

The following announcement was written by the folks at TheGenealogist:

Powerful new map tool helps trace ancestors’ Headstones and War Memorials

TheGenealogist’s latest innovation, launched at the end of last month to help you find an ancestor’s property and watch the landscape change over time, has now had its first powerful new features added. This is only the beginning, with several other enhancements coming soon.

Joining the georeferenced Lloyd George Data Layer are Headstones and War Memorials.

Map Explorer locates various War Memorials in an area

(Click on the above image to view a larger version.)

TheGenealogist’s Map Explorer displays maps for historical periods up to the modern day.

Cemeteries have now been added to the maps – enabling researchers to locate burial grounds and view Headstone images, transcripts and cemetery views.

War Memorial site locations are shown, with links to see photographs, transcripts and setting.

Once you have found an ancestor’s grave or memorial, you will now not only be able to see an image of it and read a transcript, but also understand exactly where it is in relation to towns, villages or cities on the historic or modern maps. This should make it easier for family historians to plan a visit to see where an ancestor is buried or commemorated.

TheGenealogist’s powerful Map Explorer has been developed to view these georeferenced historic maps overlaid on top of modern background maps including those from Ordnance Survey and Bing Street maps, as well as a satellite view. With the Map Explorer you can search for an ancestor’s property, discovering its site, even if the road has changed or is no longer there.

Alternatively, using the Master Search on TheGenealogist, having found your forebear listed on a War Memorial or graveyard, clicking through to the Map Explorer will show the War Memorial’s or the cemetery’s whereabouts on the various maps.

See our article Using the latest features of the Map Explorer, where we find T.E. Lawrence’s headstone and the whereabouts of the Graveyard in which he is buried, plus Wilfred Owen’s War Memorial in his local church: https://www.thegenealogist.co.uk/featuredarticles/2019/using-the-latest-features-of-the-map-explorer-1093/.

Find out more at TheGenealogist.co.uk/maps.

About TheGenealogist

TheGenealogist is an award-winning online family history website, who put a wealth of information at the fingertips of family historians. Their approach is to bring hard to use physical records to life online with easy to use interfaces such as their Tithe and newly released Lloyd George Domesday collections.

TheGenealogist’s innovative SmartSearch technology links records together to help you find your ancestors more easily. TheGenealogist is one of the leading providers of online family history records. Along with the standard Birth, Marriage, Death and Census records, they also have significant collections of Parish and Nonconformist records, PCC Will Records, Irish Records, Military records, Occupations, Newspaper record collections amongst many others.

TheGenealogist uses the latest technology to help you bring your family history to life. Use TheGenealogist to find your ancestors today!