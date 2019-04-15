Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

(+) Finding Unmarked Graves with Ground Penetrating Radar

Book Review: Grow Your Own Family Tree

Book Review: In Their Words, A Genealogist’s Translation Guide to Polish, German, Latin, and Russian Documents

Facebook Launches New Tool to Help Users Memorialize Loved Ones

Researchers Want to Link Your Genes to Your Income but Should They?

Wayne County (Indiana) Genealogy Society (and all of its Historical Records) Needs a New Home

Website Content Editor Position Available

North Carolina Genealogical Society Call for Papers for 2019 Fall Conference

Press Release: TheGenealogist Enhances the Map Explorer

Press Release: Visiting Your Ancestral Town: Walk in the Footsteps of Your Ancestors (3rd edition) Now Available

How to Download Entire Websites for Offline Use

Obama’s Presidential Library Is Already Largely Digital

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

