Press Release: New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 15 April 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added new, free, indexed historical records this week from France, Italy, Luxembourg, South Africa, Venezuela, and the United States: Illinois, Massachusetts, Montana, Oregon, Freedmen’s Bureau Ration Records, and Native American records from Washington.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.