Press Release: New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 15 April 2019

· April 16, 2019 · Online Sites ·

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added new, free, indexed historical records this week from France, Italy, Luxembourg, South Africa, Venezuela, and the United States: Illinois, Massachusetts, Montana, Oregon, Freedmen’s Bureau Ration Records, and Native American records from Washington.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country

 Collection

Indexed Records

Digital Images

 Comments

France

 France, Saône-et-Loire, Census, 1836

120

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

France

 France, Saône-et-Loire, Census, 1896

622,811

0

 New indexed records collection

Italy

 Italy, Napoli, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809-1865

31,967

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Italy

 Italy, Trento, Diocesi di Trento, Catholic Church Records, 1548-1937

43,464

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Italy

 Italy, Trento, Diocesi di Trento, Catholic Church Records, 1548-1937

4,630

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Luxembourg

 Luxembourg, Civil Registration, 1796-1941

16,215

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

South Africa

 South Africa, Transvaal, Civil Marriages, 1870-1930

119

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Illinois, Macon County, Decatur Public Library Collections, 1879-2007

1,107

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Massachusetts, Boston Crew Lists, 1917-1943

1,425,531

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Massachusetts, Revolutionary War, Index Cards to Muster Rolls, 1775-1783

3,911

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Montana, Flathead County Records, 1871-2007

1,454

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Montana, Military Records, 1904-1918

1,779

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Oregon, World War I, Veteran State Aid Applications, 1921-1938

1,505

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 United States, Freedmen’s Bureau Ration Records,1865-1872

10,698

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 Washington, Native American, Census Records, 1880-1952

5,922

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Venezuela

 Venezuela, Archdiocese of Valencia, Catholic Church Records, 1760, 1905-2013

471,069

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

