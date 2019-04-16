Press Release: New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 15 April 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added new, free, indexed historical records this week from France, Italy, Luxembourg, South Africa, Venezuela, and the United States: Illinois, Massachusetts, Montana, Oregon, Freedmen’s Bureau Ration Records, and Native American records from Washington.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|
Country
|Collection
|
Indexed Records
|
Digital Images
|Comments
|
France
|France, Saône-et-Loire, Census, 1836
|
120
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
France
|France, Saône-et-Loire, Census, 1896
|
622,811
|
0
|New indexed records collection
|
Italy
|Italy, Napoli, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809-1865
|
31,967
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Italy
|Italy, Trento, Diocesi di Trento, Catholic Church Records, 1548-1937
|
43,464
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Italy
|Italy, Trento, Diocesi di Trento, Catholic Church Records, 1548-1937
|
4,630
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Luxembourg
|Luxembourg, Civil Registration, 1796-1941
|
16,215
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
South Africa
|South Africa, Transvaal, Civil Marriages, 1870-1930
|
119
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Illinois, Macon County, Decatur Public Library Collections, 1879-2007
|
1,107
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Massachusetts, Boston Crew Lists, 1917-1943
|
1,425,531
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Massachusetts, Revolutionary War, Index Cards to Muster Rolls, 1775-1783
|
3,911
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Montana, Flathead County Records, 1871-2007
|
1,454
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Montana, Military Records, 1904-1918
|
1,779
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Oregon, World War I, Veteran State Aid Applications, 1921-1938
|
1,505
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|United States, Freedmen’s Bureau Ration Records,1865-1872
|
10,698
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States
|Washington, Native American, Census Records, 1880-1952
|
5,922
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
Venezuela
|Venezuela, Archdiocese of Valencia, Catholic Church Records, 1760, 1905-2013
|
471,069
|
0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
