Press Release: Online Pre-Registration for the NGS Conference and All Ticketed Events Closes 19 April 2019

FALLS CHURCH, VA, 16 APRIL 2019— Only a few days are left to pre-register online for the NGS Family History Conference in St. Charles, Missouri, 8‒11 May 2019. Pre-conference registration ends 19 April. On-site registration and check-in will be available beginning at 12:00 noon, 7 May, in the St. Charles Convention Center. For conference information and to register, go to https://conference.ngsgenealogy.org/register/.

Registration for all social meal events and pre-conference tours also closes on 19 April. Ticket purchases will not be available on-site at the conference for social meal events, workshops, or tours. Only a few spots remain for the St. Louis Research Trip and the Civil War Museum Tour. Seats are still available for meal events including the Friends of the Missouri State Archives lunch, the GSG-ISFHWE co-sponsored lunch, and the NGS lunch. There are also seats available in the pre-conference African American Seminar and the Librarians’ Day event.

Be sure to make your reservations now at https://conference.ngsgenealogy.org/register/. To add meals, tours, and pre-conference events to your current registration, log on to the NGS website, click on Store>My Account>Select View next to 2019 Conference>Select View Again>Select Add Sessions.

The conference, “Journey of Discovery,” will showcase more than 150 lectures featuring a variety of tracks and topics including ethnicity, genetics, immigration and migration, military, Missouri, religion, technology, and more. The program will include all levels of genealogical skills from basic to advanced, as well as four days of the Board for the Certification of Genealogists® (BCG) Skillbuilding lectures. The DNA track will feature eighteen presentations on genetic discoveries, science, and methodology.