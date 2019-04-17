New Hampshire Launches an Online Database for More Than 16,000 Historical Records

New Hampshire State officials launched an online database Tuesday that gives users access to more than 16,000 historical documents. It’s called the Enhanced Mapping and Management Information tool — or EMMIT for short. Envisioned about 20 years ago, the system provides instant access to records.

After logging in to the new web site, hundreds of dots populate an on-screen aerial map, and with a click each one could lead to photos, property records and more.

Elizabeth Muzzey, director of the Division of Historical Resources, says, she hopes the system will prove invaluable for environmental researchers, engineering firms and history buffs alike..

However, access is expensive: $60-a-month or $400 for a yearly subscription.

You can read more in the New Hampshire NPR web site at: http://bit.ly/2vcn7NL.