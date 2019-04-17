New Hampshire Launches an Online Database for More Than 16,000 Historical Records

· April 17, 2019 · Online Sites · No Comments

New Hampshire State officials launched an online database Tuesday that gives users access to more than 16,000 historical documents. It’s called the Enhanced Mapping and Management Information tool — or EMMIT for short. Envisioned about 20 years ago, the system provides instant access to records.

After logging in to the new web site, hundreds of dots populate an on-screen aerial map, and with a click each one could lead to photos, property records and more.

Elizabeth Muzzey, director of the Division of Historical Resources, says, she hopes the system will prove invaluable for environmental researchers, engineering firms and history buffs alike..

However, access is expensive: $60-a-month or $400 for a yearly subscription.

You can read more in the New Hampshire NPR web site at: http://bit.ly/2vcn7NL.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: