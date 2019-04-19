Ancestry Adds More U.S. Evangelical Lutheran Church in America Records, Swedish American Church Records, and Michigan Birth, Marriage, and Divorce Records

Recent additions to Ancestry.com’s online records of interest to genealogists include:

U.S., Evangelical Lutheran Church in America Church Records, 1781-1969 at https://www.ancestry.com/search/collections/elcabmd/ – Search baptism, confirmation, marriage, and burial records from more than 2,000 Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) congregations, from the mid-19th century through the early 20th century.

U.S., Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Swedish American Church Records, 1800-1947 at https://search.ancestry.com/search/db.aspx?dbid=61584 – This collection includes part of the single largest collection of Swedish American church records. Records are from select affiliates of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Michigan, Marriage Records, 1867-1952 at https://search.ancestry.com/search/db.aspx?dbid=9093 – Married in Michigan? Along with brides and grooms, you may find ages, occupation, parents, and residences listed in these marriage records.

Michigan, Births and Christenings Index, 1867-1911 at https://search.ancestry.com/search/db.aspx?dbid=2560 – This database is an index extracted from more than 1.5 million birth, baptism, and christening records from Michigan.

Michigan, Death Index, 1971-1996 at https://search.ancestry.com/search/db.aspx?dbid=3171 – This database is an index to approximately 2 million death records of individuals in the State of Michigan, USA, and covers the years from 1971 to 1996.

Access to these online image of original records requires an Ancestry.com subscription.