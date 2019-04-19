Ancestry Reportedly is Preparing for a Second IPO as DNA-Test Industry Booms

· April 19, 2019 · Business News · One Comment

Ancestry.com LLC is readying an initial public offering (IPO), according to people familiar with the matter, preparing to take advantage of growing consumer interest in DNA tests and investors’ appetite for new health and technology stocks.

It would not be Ancestry’s first time in the stock market. The company, which also hosts online repositories of family trees and historical documents, first went public in 2009, trading under the ticker ACOM after raising $100 million.

It was taken private again in 2012 in a $1.6 billion buyout led by private equity firm Permira Advisers.

In 2017, the last year for which the company has publicly shared results, it generated $1 billion in sales.

You can read more in an article by Kristen V Brown and Kiel Porter in the Bloomberg web site at: https://bloom.bg/2XsP7ci.

Question from Dick Eastman: How can this be called an INITIAL public offering when it is actually the SECOND public offering by the same company?

One Comment

Howard Fink April 19, 2019 at 11:25 am

My genealogical reaction to your final question: It sounds like when brides wear white during their subsequent marriage(s).

