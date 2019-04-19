Turn Your Friends and Family into Playing Cards

UPDATE: After publishing this article, Tim Crowley of OurCards extended an offer to all readers of the EOGN.com genealogy newsletter: “I hope it’s not too late to mention it, but your readers can use coupon code “EOGN20” to get 20% off their first deck (good until June 17). “

Thank you Tim!

I briefly wrote about this new company’s product a couple of weeks ago after meeting with the company’s owners at the New England Regional Genealogy Conference in Manchester, New Hampshire. (See http://bit.ly/2Dr50Ix for my earlier article.)

I wrote, “Make a game from your family tree! These are custom made playing cards, similar to any other deck of 52 playing cards, only with images and brief biographies of family members. When you order these cards, you also get to choose whose picture appears on which card. For instance, your grandmother could be the Queen of Hearts.”

This is a great method of teaching family members about the family tree even if they are not serious genealogists. It even seems to appeal to children, whether they are playing Go Fish or some other card game.

I had planned to write more about this interesting idea of creating laying cards with images (if available) and information about one’s family tree. However, I found that WCVB, a Boston television station, has already made a video that describes the playing cards in detail. Instead of writing my own article, I’ll simply refer you to WCVB. You can watch it in the video player below or on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/vmcRA2Bcqko.

Obviously, these cards are not limited to family history topics. You could make a similar deck of cards your local Little League team, Bowling League, or the employees of your company. Gee, who gets to be featured as “The Joker?”