Perkasie, Pennsylvania Historic Newspapers are now Available Online

· April 22, 2019 · Online Sites · No Comments

The Bucks County Historical Society has announced the Perkasie Historical Society has completed work to preserve and digitize Perkasie’s Central News newspapers from 1881 to 1943, as well as News-Herald newspapers from 1943 to 2000. The project makes these two newspapers available online for researchers and scholars worldwide.

These fragile papers, which were stored at the Sellersville Museum (1881 to 1943) and the Bucks County Historical Society (1943 to 2000), were rapidly deteriorating, and in time, their content would have been lost to the community. Because of the Perkasie Historical Society’s efforts, local historians and genealogists are able to access reference sources online through newspapers.com.

Details may be found in an article in the News-Herald web site at: http://bit.ly/2PpfzAt.

